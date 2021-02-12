Veteran GOP strategist resigns from board of Lincoln Project

NEW YORK (AP) — Veteran Republican strategist Steve Schmidt has resigned from the board of the anti-Trump group Lincoln Project. The move comes after a tumultuous week in which revelations surfaced that the group knew about allegations of sexual harassment involving one of its co-founders several months before acknowledging them publicly. Schmidt made the announcement Friday in a lengthy post on Twitter in which he shared a personal account of childhood sexual abuse at the hands of a Boy Scout medic and a subsequent fight with depression. He said he was resigning to “make room for the appointment of a female board member as the first step to reform and professionalize the Lincoln Project.”