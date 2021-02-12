Wolf commutes life sentences for 13 jailed on murder charges

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf has commuted the life sentences of 13 Pennsylvania inmates, clearing the way for their release to halfway houses. Wolf said Friday they had all been unanimously recommended by the Board of Pardons. All 13 had been convicted of first- or second-degree murder. Nine are from Philadelphia, three are from Allegheny County and one is from Lancaster. They range in ages from 51 to 83. Two are women convicted of murder in Philadelphia. Wolf says he believes the inmates deserve a second chance. Among the commutations are a set of brothers who have maintained they’re innocent of a 1993 fatal robbery and shooting.