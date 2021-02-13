2 killed, 2 injured in NYC subway stabbing attacks

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say an unidentified man could be responsible for four separate stabbing attacks in the New York City subways that have left two people dead. New York police say the assaults happened between Friday morning and early Saturday. Authorities believe all four victims were homeless. Police are searching for a man they suspect could be behind all of the attacks. They are reviewing subway security camera footage to try to find him. All four stabbings occurred along the A subway line. The department has deployed an additional 500 officers into the subway system throughout the city as a safety measure.