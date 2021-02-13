5 share anguish of losing a sibling

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A sibling is often someone’s first friend. The person who best understands the family’s dynamic. Someone who travels through life’s stages, shares memories of childhood. Many forge lifetime bonds. The death of a sibling can leave a cavernous hole. “A sibling’s death becomes an anchor marker,” said Paul Friday, chief of psychology for UPMC Shadyside and president of Shadyside Psychological Services. The Tribune-Review interviewed five people who lost siblings, as recently as September to as far back as 1979, stories of heartache, loneliness and the challenges of living without a beloved brother or sister.