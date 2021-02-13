As suicides rise, young survivors make case for hope in film

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A new MTV documentary about young people and suicide lets survivors tell the story. Instead of experts and statistics, the film titled “Each and Every Day” focuses on nine people who attempted or considered suicide. With quiet honesty, they talk about how long they’ve faced mental health issues and what it took for them to realize they couldn’t survive alone. According to a report released last year by the Centers for Disease Control, the suicide rate nationally among people aged 10 to 24 increased nearly 58% from 2007 to 2018. One of the participants in the MTV film said she felt compelled to share her story to help others.