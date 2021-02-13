Ashley Judd describes how she ‘nearly lost’ her leg in Congo

NEW YORK (AP) — Ashley Judd has recounted a painful ordeal she believes almost cost her leg after tripping in a Congolese rainforest and having to be evacuated. In one of two Instagram Live videos hosted Friday by New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof, the actor said she was stuck on the ground for five hours with a “badly misshapen leg,” biting a stick because of pain, and “howling like a wild animal.” The actor was injured when she and researchers were moving through a rainforest in the dark looking for bonobos when she tripped over a log and the fall shattered her tibia.