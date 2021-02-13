B-Devils fall short of comeback in shootout loss to Comets

(WBNG) -- The Binghamton Devils picked up a point but fell to the Utica Comets in a 6-5 shootout loss Saturday.

Utica jumped out early to a 1-0 lead in the first period, but Binghamton tied it up on a power play as Ben Street scored his first goal of the season.

The Comets scored two more goals in the first period, taking a 3-1 lead into the first intermission.

After getting sent to the B-Devils from New Jersey's taxi squad, Mikhail Maltsev brought the B-Devils within one in the second period for his first goal of the year.

Michael Vukojevic then scored his first professional goal to tie the game at three.

After the Comets took back the lead, Nikita Okhotiuk also scored his first professional goal to tie the game at four.

Once again, Utica took back the lead in the third. On the power play, Street scored his second goal of the night to force overtime.

With no scoring in overtime, Utica sealed the game in the fourth round of the shootout.

Final score:

Comets - 6 (2-1-0), B-Devils - 5 (2-0-1)

The B-Devils host the Hershey Bears Wednesday at 7 p.m.