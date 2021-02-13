Binghamton University’s School of Pharmacy students join fight against COVID-19

VESTAL (WBNG) -- There are multiple efforts in motion around the Southern Tier to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible, and some people behind these efforts are Binghamton University students.

Around 125 students from Binghamton University are helping join the fight in battling the coronavirus. 12 News spoke with some students who are helping out by administering COVID-19 vaccines.

On Saturday, four students from the University's School of Pharmacy, Marisa Ferber, Laraib Khan, Mahvish Hoda, and Diana Kwiatkowski, were helping vaccinate local residents.

The students say they've already participated in other vaccination efforts, like at the MetLife stadium down in New Jersey.

The students added that the COVID vaccine is not the only vaccine they administer, but they also help to vaccinate people against the flu.

Being on the frontline was something the students say they had advocated for in years past. They detailed to 12 News that back in their first year of pharmacy school they wrote a letter to Gov. Andrew Cuomo urging him to let pharmacy students immunize.

Now, they're administering the COVID vaccine.

They say it's a humbling feeling to be on the front lines of the fight and are grateful they get to participate in history.

While the Southern Tier still has a ways to go to vaccinate the majority of its residents, the students say they will be helping out all semester long.