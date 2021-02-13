Brazil governors seek own vaccine supplies as stocks run low

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian state governors are pursuing their own vaccine supply plans, with some expressing concern that President Jair Bolsonaro’s government won’t deliver the shots required to prevent interrupting immunization efforts during the pandemic. Governors are under pressure from mayors, some of whose vaccine stocks have already been depleted. The top two cities of Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo are expected to be without shots in a matter of days. Bolsonaro’s administration has a deal for 100 million AstraZeneca doses, but only 2 million of them have arrived, with more expected only in March.