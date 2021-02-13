Endangered baby right whale found dead on Florida beach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The plight of endangered right whales has taken another sad turn. A baby whale washed ashore on a Florida beach Saturday with telltale signs of being struck by a boat. There are fewer than 400 northern right whales left in the Atlantic, and experts say any mortality of the species is a serious setback to rescuing the species from extinction. Federal biologists expressed dismay over the discovery of the 22-foot whale infant at Anastasia State Park near St. Augustine. The circumstances surrounding the whale’s death are under investigation. But officials said it was clear that a vessel was involved because of propeller wounds to the head and back.