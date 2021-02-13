English soccer at breaking point over abuse on social media

English soccer at breaking point over abuse on social mediaNew
Death threats. Racist abuse. Sexist slurs. And social media accounts allowed to stay active even after spreading bile. English football has reached breaking point with players, coaches, referees and officials aghast at the ongoing proliferation of hate aimed at them on Instagram and Twitter. A pledge by Instagram to clamp down on the hate was undercut by the policy’s leniency. It’s why English football leaders complained to the Twitter and Facebook CEOs this week.