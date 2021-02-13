Gannon adds ‘Black national anthem’ to pregame ceremonies

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Every time Kelvin Jefferson hears the song “Lift Every Voice and Sing” — also known as the “Black national anthem” — he takes time to reflect. He reflects on the deep meaning of the words and the history of the song. Throughout his previous coaching jobs, he heard the song only one time related to sports. But after last summer’s protests, the Gannon men’s basketball coach felt the time was right to approach the school’s administration about making a change.