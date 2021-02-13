Graffiti painted outside Trump attorney van der Veen’s home

EXTON, Pa. (AP) — No arrests have been made in the case of graffiti painted outside the suburban Philadelphia home of one of the attorneys defending former President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial. A detective with the West Whiteland Township Police Department in Chester County said the graffiti were reported Friday evening at the home of attorney Michael van der Veen. The Philadelphia Inquirer posted a photo showing the word “Traitor” in red paint at the entrance of the driveway and an arrow pointing to the home. Pezick says the home now has private security and police have been patrolling “to deter anything from happening.”