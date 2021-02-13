Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike and Maurkice Pouncey came into the world together. They’re leaving the NFL in the same way. The 31-year-old twin brothers have retired after spending a decade among the best centers in the league. The Pounceys made the announcement on their respective Instagram pages. Maurkice Pouncey was a two-time All-Pro and nine-time Pro Bowler in Pittsburgh. Mike Pouncey reached four Pro Bowls while playing for Miami and the Los Angeles Chargers.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jeremiah Davenport posted 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists as Cincinnati narrowly beat Temple 71-69. Brendan Barry led the Owls with 17 points.

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Kahliel Spear had 16 points and 15 rebounds to lead six Robert Morris players in double figures as the Colonials ended their eight-game losing streak, beating Oakland 88-82 in double overtime. Enoch Cheeks added 15 points for the Colonials. Charles Bain chipped in 12, Trayden Williams scored 10 and Dante Treacy had 10. Daniel Oladapo led the Golden Grizzlies with a career-high 25 points. Robert Morris was without senior AJ Bramah, who announced earlier Friday that he was entering the transfer portal. The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 21.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals — all team highs — in 12 games this season.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — College gymnasts across the country are using their voice to help impact social change. The Pitt women’s gymnastics team will wear leotards with the acronym for “Black Lives Matter” put in sequins on their left sleeves. At UCLA, the floor routines of Nia Dennis and Margzetta Frazier highlighting the influence of Black culture have gone viral. Pitt coach Samantha Snider says the sport is seeing a major culture shift, one that puts the power in the hands of the athletes instead of the coaches.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies will defer $9.5 million of the $28 million owed to Didi Gregorius under the shortstop’s $28 million, two-year contract. Gregorius receives a $1.5 million signing bonus under the deal announced Wednesday, payable in $500,000 installments on each Feb. 1 from 2024-26. He has $12 million salary this season, of which $7 million is deferred, and a $14.5 million salary in 2022, of which $1 million is deferred.

CHICAGO (AP) — Jake Arrieta is returning to the Chicago Cubs, agreeing to a $6 million, one-year contract. A person familiar with the situation confirmed the deal on condition of anonymity because it is pending a physical. The 34-year-old Arrieta won the NL Cy Young Award with Chicago in 2015 and helped the Cubs win the 2016 World Series for their first championship since 1908. He went 68-31 with a 2.73 ERA in 128 starts over five years in his first stint with the team.