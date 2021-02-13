High school hoops, Saturday action

(WBNG) -- High school basketball was back in action Saturday afternoon, with teams that hosted Friday traveling to their opponents' home gym.

Boys final scores:

Union-Endicott - 67, Windsor - 54

Union-Endicott's Adrese Bradford added 29 points, while Jake Kupiec added 13.

Seton Catholic - 93, Chenango Forks - 61

Seton's Brett Rumpel finished with 46 points making him Seton's all-time leading scorer.

Johnson City - 69, Maine-Endwell - 66

Chenango Valley - 56, Horseheads - 45

Girls final scores:

Vestal - 53, Binghamton - 42

Maine-Endwell - 64, Johnson City - 27

Chenango Forks - 43, Seton Catholic - 80

Seton's Reese Vaughan added 34 points.

If you have any other final scores to report, please email them to nmenner@wbng.com.