High school hoops, Saturday action
(WBNG) -- High school basketball was back in action Saturday afternoon, with teams that hosted Friday traveling to their opponents' home gym.
Boys final scores:
Union-Endicott - 67, Windsor - 54
Union-Endicott's Adrese Bradford added 29 points, while Jake Kupiec added 13.
Seton Catholic - 93, Chenango Forks - 61
Seton's Brett Rumpel finished with 46 points making him Seton's all-time leading scorer.
Johnson City - 69, Maine-Endwell - 66
Chenango Valley - 56, Horseheads - 45
Girls final scores:
Vestal - 53, Binghamton - 42
Maine-Endwell - 64, Johnson City - 27
Chenango Forks - 43, Seton Catholic - 80
Seton's Reese Vaughan added 34 points.
If you have any other final scores to report, please email them to nmenner@wbng.com.