Nursing home disclosures taint Cuomo’s pandemic performance

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo faces intensifying accusations that he covered up the true death toll of COVID-19 on nursing home residents. The attacks challenge the Democrat’s previously lauded performance in dealing with the pandemic and could cloud his political future. State lawmakers called for investigations, stripping Cuomo of his emergency powers and even his resignation. Those calls came after new details emerged this week about why certain nursing home data was kept under wraps for months, despite requests from lawmakers and others. The new salvos from Republicans and fellow Democrats mark a stark turnaround from the early days of the pandemic.