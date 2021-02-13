Light snow flurries heading into Valentine’s Day

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy skies. Light snow flurries develop around midnight 40%. Snowfall accumulations of a trace to an inch in isolated locations. Low of 20 (16-22). Winds out of the south at 5-10 mph.



SUNDAY: Light snow flurries during the morning hours 30% AM. Mostly cloudy in the afternoon. High of 30 (27-33). Winds out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Clouds stick around this evening ahead of some light snow flurries that will develop around midnight. Light flurries will linger into the morning hours on Sunday. Unfortunately, once the flurries taper off, clouds will still remain in place.



The main weather system this week however will be a low moving through the region Monday into Tuesday. This system will bring significant snow into the region with the heaviest being early Tuesday morning through about noontime. By the time all is said and done we could see near double digit snowfall totals! We are keeping an eye on any subtle shifts in this system because that could bring warmer air aloft into the Southern Tier, which would knock down out snow totals as more ice mixes in.



There is also the potential for another storm Thursday into Friday but right now this looks to be a mix bag of precipitation.