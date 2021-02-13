Neighbors still haunted 10 years after deadly gas explosion

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — The emptiness across the block still unsettles Elsa Reyes after midnight, when she returns from work to her North 13th Street home in Allentown. During the first five years Reyes lived on the east side of the 500 block, eight row homes stood across the street, but now there are only five small white crosses on the end of a vacant lot. Ten years ago Tuesday night, a natural gas explosion leveled the homes, killing 16-year-old Cruz; her 4-month-old son, Matthew Manuel Vega; and her 69-year-old grandmother, Ofelia Ben. A couple living next door — William Hall, 79, and his wife, Beatrice, 74 — also died.