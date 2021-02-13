Owego-Apalachin MS band hosts BBQ fundraiser

TIOGA COUNTY (WBNG) -- The Owego-Apalachin Middle School Band hosted a Valentine's Day BBQ fundraiser to support and promote a new piece to be written and performed for the OA community.

The goal of the fundraiser was to help raise money for the OA Middle School Band to write and perform a new piece that they can share with the community through the ability of online recording.

The instrumentalists say this might help to take the place of in-person concerts they have not been able to have.

The band students worked together and with the Owego Hose Team to give out 224 meals, resulting in over 190 lbs. of chicken.

At the fundraiser also was a Girl Scout Project working to collect donations of musical instruments for students who cannot afford their own. At many local schools, including Owego-Apalachin, students are provided a band instrument until grade 7. If they wish to remain in band, they must supply their own instrument.

Organizers of the event were happy to report they ended the day all sold out.