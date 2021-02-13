Poland’s ruling coalition member opposes new media tax

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A junior partner in Poland’s ruling right-wing coalition says it will not back a controversial advertising tax on the media, revealing cracks in the governing bloc. The declaration late Friday by the Agreement party means the ruling coalition would be short of votes in parliament to pass the proposed legislation that critics say would undermine press freedom and variety. The government argues it needs to level out the chances between big and small media companies and make giants like Google and Facebook pay their fair share. But the Agreement party said the proposed tax in its current shape would have “negative” effects for Polish media and the public.