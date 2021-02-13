School mindfulness programs try to calm ‘storm of stresses’

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A small group of sixth-graders filtered into a classroom whose very design indicated that this would be a different sort of class. Muted colors were backlighting cutouts in the shape of cloud, floor lamps and decorative lights created a calming effect and in the corners smaller arrangements of seats offered comfortable settings where students could drop in during the day, collect their thoughts and relax. Proponents of mindfulness — which incorporates deep-breathing exercises and other relaxation techniques — say it helps students, teachers and others reduce anxiety and face their challenges with calm confidence