Some Europeans get choosy about which vaccines they want

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Many Europeans are desperate for a coronavirus vaccine. But not just any vaccine. As AstraZeneca vaccines are rolling out to European Union nations this month, joining the Pfizer and Moderna shots already available, some people are balking at being offered a vaccine that they perceive as second-best. Poland has begun vaccinating teachers with the AstraZeneca vaccine, but some had misgivings about its efficacy. It’s a concern that some professional groups are also voicing in Italy and Spain, even though AstraZeneca says its vaccine offers high levels of protection against severe disease. And the health minister of Cyprus warns that opting for one vaccine over another risks delaying inoculations.