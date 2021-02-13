Stray Haven Humane Society hosts second annual “My Furry Valentine” event

WAVERLY (WBNG) -- Over in Waverly, some furry friends found a forever home just in time for Valentine's Day.

The Stray Haven Humane Society held their second annual

"My Furry Valentine" event earlier today and saw quite the turnout.

Executive Director of the event, Jen Woodard-Reynolds, said that crowds were lining up at the doors right when they opened at 11 a.m. She added that this is, in part, because people today received discounted adoptions.

Woodard-Reynolds added that the Haven is overjoyed to see the high turnout and proud of how the community has responded during the pandemic.

"We have had really, a great response. We actually started to do a transfer from high-kill shelters in North Carolina to just drum up more interest here," said Woodard-Reynolds, adding that they saw a lot of demand for dogs and at one point had none for adoption.

The Stray Haven Humane society says that during the pandemic, they actually saw an increase in adoptions and fostering.

As of 2 p.m. this afternoon, the Haven saw six dog and 13 cat adoptions.

For more information, head over to their website here, or call (607) 565-2859.