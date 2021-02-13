Strong quake hits Japan’s northeast coast; no tsunami alert

TOKYO (AP) — A strong earthquake has hit off the coast of northeastern Japan, shaking Fukushima, Miyagi and other areas. Government spokesperson Katsunobu Kato said there was no danger of a tsunami, although some trains had stopped running, homes were without power and the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear plant was still checking for any problems. The Japan Meteorological Agency said Saturday night’s magnitude 7.1 quake was centered about 37 miles beneath the ocean bed. The same area was slammed by a tsunami, quake and nuclear disaster in March 2011.