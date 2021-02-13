Suns keep rolling, top 76ers 120-111 for 5th straight win

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 36 points, Chris Paul added 18 points and 10 assists and the rising Phoenix Suns beat the Philadelphia 76ers 120-111 for their fifth straight victory. The Suns have won eight of their past nine games and improved to 16-9 on the season. They got a big game from their bench against Philadelphia, especially from Dario Saric, who scored 15 points in his first game back after missing 10 straight. Joel Embiid had 35 points on 12-of-23 shooting for the Sixers.