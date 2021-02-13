UK’s Johnson: Vaccines worldwide takes a ‘colossal mission’

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to appeal to leaders of the world’s richest nations to unite in a “colossal mission’’ to get COVID-19 vaccines to every country and to lead a sustainable recovery from the pandemic. That’s according to remarks his office released in advance of a virtual meeting of leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized nations on Friday. It will be the first session led by Johnson since the U.K. took over the G-7′s presidency in January. Rich countries have been criticized for buying up more COVID-19 vaccines than they need, leaving developing nations without access to the lifesaving shots.