US charges son in civilian Navy staffer’s killing in Bahrain

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — U.S. prosecutors have charged the son of a civilian Navy staffer in Bahrain over her stabbing death in the Mideast island kingdom. Federal court documents accuse 27-year-old Giovonni Z. Pope of stabbing his mother to death at her off-base apartment on Jan. 31. Contact details for Pope could not be immediately found and his listed public defender did not immediately respond to a request for comment. U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas M. DiGirolamo of Maryland issued an order Thursday for him to be brought back to America to face trial on a murder charge.