Winter Storm Watch from MON 7:00 AM EST until TUE 1:00 PM EST

Tioga County

…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9

inches possible.

* WHERE…Warren, McKean, Potter and Tioga Counties.

* WHEN…From Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

