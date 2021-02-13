Skip to Content

Winter Storm Watch from MON 7:00 AM EST until TUE 1:00 PM EST

3:07 pm Weather AlertsWx Alert - Tioga-PA

Issued by National Weather Service – State College, PA

Tioga County

…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH
TUESDAY AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9
inches possible.

* WHERE…Warren, McKean, Potter and Tioga Counties.

* WHEN…From Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

There is the potential for significant winter weather that may
impact travel.

Review winter weather safety and preparedness information at
weather.gov/winter.

The latest forecast information can be found on the
NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege,
or on the web at weather.gov/ctp.

