Winter Storm Watch from MON 7:00 AM EST until TUE 1:00 PM EST

Winter Storm Watch from MON 7:00 AM EST until TUE 1:00 PM ESTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – State College, PA
Tioga County
…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH
TUESDAY AFTERNOON…
* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9
inches possible.
* WHERE…Warren, McKean, Potter and Tioga Counties.
* WHEN…From Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
There is the potential for significant winter weather that may
impact travel.
Review winter weather safety and preparedness information at
weather.gov/winter.
The latest forecast information can be found on the
NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege,
or on the web at weather.gov/ctp.
&&