2 impeachment trials, 2 escape hatches for Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial centered on a phone call that Americans never heard with the leader of a country far away, Ukraine. His second was far different. It centered on the rage, violence and anguish of one day in Washington itself. It happened in the very halls that were under attack by the Trump supporters he was accused of inciting. Nevertheless, the Senate acquitted him, falling short of the two-thirds majority needed to convict him. Together the two impeachment trials Trump faced illustrated his ability to escape consequences for actions that even many Republicans denounced.