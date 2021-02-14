Aldama scores 19, carries Loyola (Md.) past Lafayette 88-69

BALTIMORE (AP) — Santi Aldama scored 19 points as Loyola (Md.) topped Lafayette 88-69 on Sunday, the fourth straight meeting of the two teams and sixth in a month thanks to schedules reconfigured by the coronavirus pandemic. Jaylin Andrews and Isaiah Hart added 18 points each for the Greyhounds. Alonso Faure had 11 points for Loyola (Md.) and Golden Dike had a career-high six assists. Justin Jaworski had 17 points for the Leopards, who won four of the six meetings with Loyola. Leo O’Boyle added 12 points. E.J. Stephens had 11 points.