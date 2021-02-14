Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says Google and Facebook are close to striking “significant commercial deals” to pay Australian media for news ahead of Australia creating world-first laws that would force the digital giants to finance journalism. Parliament is scheduled to consider the draft laws on Tuesday after a Senate committee recommended no changes to the proposed regulations that Google and Facebook have condemned as unworkable. Frydenberg told Nine Network television that he has had discussions at the weekend with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Sundar Pichai, chief executive of Alphabet Inc. and its subsidiary Google. Frydenberg has also spoken with Australian news media executives.