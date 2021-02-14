Author Murakami hosts live jam for relaxation amid pandemic

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese author Haruki Murakami has a remedy for those who need relaxation from stress and worries in time of a pandemic _ Brazilian Bossa nova music. He made the comment as he hosted a live online show bringing together renowned Japanese performers of Bossa nova and jazz. Despite the pandemic, Murakami — known for bestsellers including “A Wild Sheep Chase” and “The Wind-up Bird Chronicle” — said he still maintains a daily routine including running and writing, but the frequent world traveler has stayed in Japan.Murakami, who on his radio show has expressed concern about prejudice and discrimination against coronavirus patients, said he finds that the rhythm of Bossa nova has a healing effect.