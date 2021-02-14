Binghamton University food pantry helps fight student food insecurity

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Food insecurity has become a nationwide problem that is only increasing, and college campuses are among those places experiencing it.

But Binghamton University has stepped up to ensure everyone has access to a good meal with the creation of Binghamton University's brand new food pantry.

Canned goods, fresh fruit, dairy products and pasta are all available at the food pantry, and have been made possible by funding from New York State and local donations.

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras came to BU this Sunday to tour the pantry along with university President Harvey Stenger.

Malatras said the food pantry is a model for the SUNY system.

"I want every one of our food pantries to look, eventually, like what we have here," Malatras said.

He mentioned that pantries like this are not an afterthought to the campus community, but a central part of the experience.

"Nearly one-third of our students have experienced hunger, and that's too many students", Malatras said of the need in the SUNY system.

The new food pantry at BU is free for students who are in need, and there is a focus on healthful foods.

While the pantry gives away food, it is also taking away the stigma of needing help. Each bag a student fills will not have a label.

To make sure other school pantries can follow along on the route Binghamton has taken, Chancellor Malatras announced a $1,000 grant for refrigeration units so all SUNY schools can help in the fight against hunger.

Malatras says he wants each SUNY school to have a food pantry by next Fall.