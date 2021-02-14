Broome Co. mobile rapid site moving to Endicott, closed Monday

BROOME COUNTY (WBNG) -- County Executive Jason Garnar announced the county's mobile rapid testing site will be moving to Endicott this week.

The site is heading to New Life Ministries, located at 201 Hill Ave. on Tuesday, Feb. 16th.

Garnar reminded residents the site will not be available on Monday due to the President's Day holiday.

The mobile rapid testing site will be running at the new location until Friday, Feb.19th from 1 P.M. to 7 P.M. daily and is only for those experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

Garnar also reported today 51 new cases of the coronavirus, and the Broome County COVID tracker listed 670 active cases countywide when last it was updated.

To schedule an appointment for a mobile rapid test, click here, or call 2-1-1.

For more information on Broome County's fight against the coronavirus, visit the county's website by clicking here.