Firefighters battle Afghan-Iran border blaze for a 2nd day

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Firefighters are struggling for a second day to battle a massive fire that began when a fuel tanker exploded at a major crossing in Afghanistan’s western Herat province on the Iranian border. Afghan officials and Iranian state media said Sunday at least 20 people are injured after more than 500 trucks lined up at the Islam Qala crossing carrying natural gas and fuel were set ablaze. Herat provincial Gov. Wahid Qatali said first responders were overwhelmed by the huge, out-of-control fire. Two explosions at the border crossing on Saturday were powerful enough to be spotted from space by NASA satellites.