Greek Peak Mountain Resort sees high turnout for Valentine’s, President’s Day Weekend

CORTLAND (WBNG) -- Local ski resorts saw a lot of skiers and snowboarders this weekend.

Over in Cortland, Greek Peak said the long weekend brought a lot of traffic on top of what they say has already been a high season.

The Ski Mountain says they have also seen an increase in people who have never skied before, adding that people are eager to get out of the house.

Officials say this weekend proved to be so busy that Greek Peak saw a similar turn out to what it usually sees with Christmas.

Drew Broderick, VP of Sales and Marketing of Greek Peak Mountain, said "The Hope Lake Lodge is sold out pretty much for the entire week, so it's actually a Saturday to Saturday holiday."

Skiiers and Snowboarders 12 News spoke with say the activity brings a sense of normalcy, which is part of the reason why they hit the slopes. One skier said he and his family finally decided to try the sport, adding, "It's something to do in the winter. We were cooped up in our house and decided to go. Our friends did a lot of skiing, so we wanted to try."

And other skiiers say they are regulars, adding that they come skiing weekly.

Greek Peak adds they hope the season will run through April