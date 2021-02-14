Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Marcus Zegarowski scored a season-high 25 points, Mitch Ballock had 17 of his 20 points in the second half and 19th-ranked Creighton’s offense was at its high-tempo best in a 86-70 rout of No. 5 Villanova. Creighton won for the sixth time in seven games and knocked off a top-five opponent for the first time since beating Villanova in February 2018. The Wildcats sustained their most lopsided loss since a 25-point defeat to Ohio State in November 2019. Justin Moore had 21 points and Jermaine Samuels added 16 for Villanova.

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 36 points, Chris Paul added 18 points and 10 assists and the rising Phoenix Suns beat the Philadelphia 76ers 120-111 for their fifth straight victory. The Suns have won eight of their past nine games and improved to 16-9 on the season. They got a big game from their bench against Philadelphia, especially from Dario Saric, who scored 15 points in his first game back after missing 10 straight. Joel Embiid had 35 points on 12-of-23 shooting for the Sixers.

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Justin Jaworski had 33 points to outscore Santi Aldama and lift Lafayette to a 97-94 triple overtime win over Loyola (Md.) Aldama led the Greyhounds with 30. Jaworski hit all 12 of his free throw attempts. He added five steals. Aldama had a school record 22 rebounds to become the first player in school history with 20 points and 20 rebounds in a game. With a constantly changing schedule, this is the fifth meeting — and third in a row — between the two teams, who face off again on Sunday. The Leopards four wins have been by 2, 2, 4 and 3 points. Loyola won by 13 last Sunday.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — College gymnasts across the country are using their voice to help impact social change. The Pitt women’s gymnastics team will wear leotards with the acronym for “Black Lives Matter” put in sequins on their left sleeves. At UCLA, the floor routines of Nia Dennis and Margzetta Frazier highlighting the influence of Black culture have gone viral. Pitt coach Samantha Snider says the sport is seeing a major culture shift, one that puts the power in the hands of the athletes instead of the coaches.

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Rashad Williams had 23 points as Oakland narrowly defeated Robert Morris 86-81. Jon Williams led the Colonials with a career-high 22 points.