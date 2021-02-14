‘I put my life on hold:’ Disability groups plead for vaccine

Though many people with disabilities are more vulnerable to COVID-19, in some U.S. states they’re being left behind in a massive effort to get limited vaccines into the arms of those who need them most. People with disabilities have been pushed down the priority list in places like North Carolina and California, where the state reversed course after days of public pressure. In Minnesota, parents are begging unsuccessfully to give their vaccination spots to their children whose Down syndrome makes them up to 10 times more likely to die if they catch the virus. A trade group for disability service providers found 20 states haven’t explicitly placed people with disabilities on their priority lists.