Judge: Woman ordered to jail pulled knife, stabbed self

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — A judge says a woman told that she had violated her bail conditions and would be sent to jail pulled out a hidden knife and stabbed herself last week in his eastern Pennsylvania courtroom. Northampton County District Judge Robert Hawke said the 59-year-old Easton woman was conscious and alert as she was being taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest after Thursday’s events. Officials said she was expected to recover. Authorities said the defendant was in court on charges including aggravated assault by vehicle while under the influence stemming from an Oct. 27 crash in Lehigh Township that injured two of her passengers. A message seeking comment was left for her attorney Sunday.