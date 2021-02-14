Myanmar anti-coup protesters keep pressure on junta

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Vast numbers of people all over Myanmar have flouted orders against demonstrations and marched again to protest the military takeover that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. Large demonstrations were held Sunday in the major cities of Yangon, Mandalay and the capital, Naypyitaw, as well as in far-flung areas dominated by ethnic minorities. Protesters in Yangon again rallied outside the Chinese and U.S. embassies, while other protesters carried signs urging people to boycott businesses linked to the military. Civil servants have been very active in the protests, and social media postings indicated that state railway workers now have joined them, with some unconfirmed claims that they have gone on strike.