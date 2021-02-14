New bloods Gonzaga, Villanova still thriving amid pandemic

College basketball’s new bloods have continued to play well while the bluebloods have struggled during the coronavirus pandemic. Programs like top-ranked Gonzaga and No. 5 Villanova continue to thrive through the stops and starts of the 2020-21 season with veteran-led teams. Traditional bluebloods like Kentucky, Duke, North Carolina and Kansas that often rely heavily on star freshmen have struggled to find consistency after a short lead-up to the season.