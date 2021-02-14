NYS announces new insurance protection for surrogates, parents

NEW YORK (WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo's office has announced new insurance opportunities for surrogates and prospective parents.

The insurance protections are a part of the state's 2021 budget plans and will allow surrogate mothers health insurance and life insurance, both covered by the parents of the unborn child.

The protections also offer insurance for the prospective parents to cover them financially in the case of a surrogate failing to perform their duties described on their contract with the parents.

Officials say the insurance will cover maternity care benefits and preventative care.