Police: Child, 12, wounded in apparent accidental shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Police say a 12-year-old was wounded in the head in what investigators believe was an accidental shooting in Pennsylvania. Police in Swatara Township said in a statement that first responders were called to the scene just after noon Sunday. Officers provided emergency aid to the wounded child, who was transported to Hershey Medical Center. A condition report wasn’t immediately available. Police said everyone involved has been identified and is cooperating with authorities. The Dauphin County district attorney’s office is assisting in the investigation.