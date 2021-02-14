Police say Nicki Minaj’s father killed by hit-and-run driver

MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) — Police say the 64-year-old father of singer-rapper Nicki Minaj has died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in New York. The Nassau County Police Department says Robert Maraj was walking along a road in Mineola on Long Island at 6:15 p.m. Friday when he was hit by a car that kept going. Maraj was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead Saturday. Police are asking any witnesses to the fatal crash to come forward. Minaj was born Onika Tanya Maraj in Trinidad and was raised in Queens. She has not made any public statement about her father’s death.