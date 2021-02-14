Quiet tonight a head of a winter storm to start the week

TONIGHT: Mostly to partly cloudy. Low of 17 (12-20). Winds light out of the north.



MONDAY: Mostly cloudy early. Snow develops between 9am-12pm 90%. Snow will taper off becoming scattered to isolated between 1pm-3pm. Snowfall accumulation of 1-3 inches by 7pm Monday. High of 28 (23-29). Winds light out of the north.



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Cold and calm tonight ahead of our storm system that will be making its way into the region Monday morning. This system will bring two rounds of wintry precipitation to the Twin Tiers.



First round will be during the late morning hours Monday as widespread light snow develops. Snow will linger for a few hours and lead to a couple of inch possible before it tapers off. The good news is that the evening commute should be all set with no widespread precipitation falling.



Round two will move in after 8PM on Monday and this is when we will pick up the majority of our snowfall accumulation. Locations south and east of I-88 will have their snowfall totals knocked down due to ice mixing in during the morning hours on Tuesday.

We are also tracking the potential for another winter storm for Thursday into Friday.