Special Weather Statement issued February 14 at 7:11AM EST by NWS State College PA
Very light freezing drizzle will taper off quickly this morning.
However, some icy spots will remain on untreated roads and bridges
through mid-morning until the warming of the sun helps to melt
any remaining ice on the roads.
Bridges are most likely to have ice on them since the air
surrounding the entire bridge deck is well below freezing.
Please use extra care driving across the region this morning.
Assume that any roadway or bridge which appears wet may indeed be
icy. Sidewalks may also be slick.