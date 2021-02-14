Special Weather Statement issued February 14 at 7:11AM EST by NWS State College PA

Very light freezing drizzle will taper off quickly this morning.

However, some icy spots will remain on untreated roads and bridges

through mid-morning until the warming of the sun helps to melt

any remaining ice on the roads.

Bridges are most likely to have ice on them since the air

surrounding the entire bridge deck is well below freezing.

Please use extra care driving across the region this morning.

Assume that any roadway or bridge which appears wet may indeed be

icy. Sidewalks may also be slick.