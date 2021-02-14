Winter Storm Warning from MON 7:00 AM EST until TUE 1:00 PM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – State College, PA

Tioga County

…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM MONDAY TO 1 PM EST

TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9

inches.

* WHERE…Warren, McKean, Potter, and Tioga Counties.

* WHEN…From 7 AM Monday to 1 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A period of light snow is anticipated

during the morning and early afternoon Monday, with steadier,

heavier snow expected Monday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania

Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all

travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel as significant

winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous.

Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway

and traffic conditions.

To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook

page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.

&&