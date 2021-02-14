Winter Storm Warning from MON 7:00 AM EST until TUE 1:00 PM EST

Winter Storm Warning from MON 7:00 AM EST until TUE 1:00 PM ESTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – State College, PA
Tioga County
…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM MONDAY TO 1 PM EST
TUESDAY…
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9
inches.
* WHERE…Warren, McKean, Potter, and Tioga Counties.
* WHEN…From 7 AM Monday to 1 PM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A period of light snow is anticipated
during the morning and early afternoon Monday, with steadier,
heavier snow expected Monday night.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all
travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel as significant
winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous.
Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway
and traffic conditions.
To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook
page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.
&&