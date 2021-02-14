Winter Storm Warning issued February 14 at 10:02PM EST until February 16 at 1:00PM EST by NWS State College PA

Winter Storm Warning issued February 14 at 10:02PM EST until February 16 at 1:00PM EST by NWS State College PAUpdated
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected, possibly mixing with some sleet late
Monday night. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches.
* WHERE…Warren, McKean, Potter, and Tioga Counties.
* WHEN…From 7 AM Monday to 1 PM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A period of light snow is anticipated
during the morning and early afternoon Monday, with steadier,
heavier snow expected Monday night. Sleet could mix in at times
late Monday night which could reduce the storm total snowfall by
around 2 inches.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all
travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel as significant
winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous.
Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway
and traffic conditions.
To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook
page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.