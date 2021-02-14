Winter Storm Watch from MON 10:00 AM EST until TUE 4:00 PM EST

Winter Storm Watch from MON 10:00 AM EST until TUE 4:00 PM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Broome County
…WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING
THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON…
* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
accumulations of 3 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of around
two tenths of an inch possible.
* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna and Northern
Wayne counties. In New York, Otsego, Chenango, Chemung, Tioga,
Broome and Delaware counties. The highest snow amounts possible
across southern and central New York with the highest amounts
of ice in northeastern Pennsylvania.
* WHEN…From Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Two rounds of precipitation possible. The
first being a period of light snow and sleet Monday afternoon
with steadier and possibly heavier precipitation late Monday
night into Tuesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
