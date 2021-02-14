Winter Storm Watch from MON 10:00 AM EST until TUE 4:00 PM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Broome County

…WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING

THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow

accumulations of 3 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of around

two tenths of an inch possible.

* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna and Northern

Wayne counties. In New York, Otsego, Chenango, Chemung, Tioga,

Broome and Delaware counties. The highest snow amounts possible

across southern and central New York with the highest amounts

of ice in northeastern Pennsylvania.

* WHEN…From Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Two rounds of precipitation possible. The

first being a period of light snow and sleet Monday afternoon

with steadier and possibly heavier precipitation late Monday

night into Tuesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&