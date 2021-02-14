Winter Storm Watch from MON 10:00 AM EST until TUE 4:00 PM EST

Winter Storm Watch from MON 10:00 AM EST until TUE 4:00 PM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Bradford County
…WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING
THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON…
* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
accumulations of 4 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of around
one tenth of an inch possible.
* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna and Northern
Wayne counties. In New York, Sullivan, Broome and Delaware
counties.
* WHEN…From Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Two rounds of precipitation possible. The
first being a period of light snow and sleet Monday afternoon
with steadier and possibly heavier precipitation late Monday
night into Tuesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
