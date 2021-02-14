Winter Storm Watch from MON 10:00 AM EST until TUE 4:00 PM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Bradford County

…WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING

THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow

accumulations of 4 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of around

one tenth of an inch possible.

* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna and Northern

Wayne counties. In New York, Sullivan, Broome and Delaware

counties.

* WHEN…From Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Two rounds of precipitation possible. The

first being a period of light snow and sleet Monday afternoon

with steadier and possibly heavier precipitation late Monday

night into Tuesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&